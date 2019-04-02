Preston Phillips

Preston I. Phillips departed this world on March 28, 2019. He leaves to cherish his wife Shirley, one son and a Grandchild. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 will be the Home Going service at Reece Funeral Home, 1922 Forest Drive. 9-10:30 public viewing, 10:30 wake, 11:00 funeral services, 1:00 Internment at MD Veterans Cemetery - 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd Crownsville MD. The repass will follow at the Beacon Light Seventh Day Adventist Church - 1943 Drew St, Annapolis.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019
