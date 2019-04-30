Priscilla Ann Dietrich, age 76, passed away at her home in Abingdon, MD on April 24, 2019. Born in Annapolis, MD, she was the daughter of the late Thelma (Stokes) Thomas. A lifelong Maryland resident, she was raised in Annapolis, and moved to Havre de Grace where she worked for Verizon until she retired and then moved to Abingdon. She rescued, loved and raised many dogs. They are now all reunited at the end of the rainbow bridge. Her hobbies were cooking and flower gardening, of which she was an expert at both. She also had many adventures sailing the Chesapeake.Mrs. Dietrich is survived by her husband, Andrew M. Dietrich; son, Gregory K. Dietrich; and granddaughters, Alyssa and Megan Dietrich.A visitation will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church from 10-11am with a memorial service to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Human Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 or PETA, 501 Front Street, Norfolk, VA 23510.

