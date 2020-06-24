Born Priscilla Ann Smith in Baltimore on December 5, 1946 to the late George and Katherine Smith. Mrs. Priscilla Ann Guy was a lifetime resident of Anne Arundel County. Mrs. Guy worked as a deli clerk for the Giant Foods in Riva Festival Shopping Center in Annapolis. Priscilla enjoyed caring for her home and family, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and watching her soaps. Priscilla was a devoted wife, loving mother and caring grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Priscilla Ann Guy passed away peacefully at Anne Arundel Medical Center on June 22, 2020. In addition to her parents, Priscilla was preceded in death by her brothers George "Bobby" Smith and Harry W. Smith, and two of her sisters Dolores Harris and Rosalie Lohrmann. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband John W. Guy of Annapolis, children Jeffrey Guy of Queenstown, John Heiss, Jr. of Baltimore, John W. Guy, 2nd of Catonsville, Debra Marrs of Pennsylvania, Pamela Henderson of Annapolis, sister Nancy Rogall of Delaware, thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one on the way. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Friends may call on the family 1-4 PM Saturday, June 27 with a Memorial Service at 4 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy., SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.



