Priscilla Ann Guy
1946 - 2020
Born Priscilla Ann Smith in Baltimore on December 5, 1946 to the late George and Katherine Smith. Mrs. Priscilla Ann Guy was a lifetime resident of Anne Arundel County. Mrs. Guy worked as a deli clerk for the Giant Foods in Riva Festival Shopping Center in Annapolis. Priscilla enjoyed caring for her home and family, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and watching her soaps. Priscilla was a devoted wife, loving mother and caring grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Priscilla Ann Guy passed away peacefully at Anne Arundel Medical Center on June 22, 2020. In addition to her parents, Priscilla was preceded in death by her brothers George "Bobby" Smith and Harry W. Smith, and two of her sisters Dolores Harris and Rosalie Lohrmann. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband John W. Guy of Annapolis, children Jeffrey Guy of Queenstown, John Heiss, Jr. of Baltimore, John W. Guy, 2nd of Catonsville, Debra Marrs of Pennsylvania, Pamela Henderson of Annapolis, sister Nancy Rogall of Delaware, thirteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one on the way. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Friends may call on the family 1-4 PM Saturday, June 27 with a Memorial Service at 4 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy., SE, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. 

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
JUN
27
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
Funeral services provided by
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, PA
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Sherry Canada
Family
June 23, 2020
Sending My Heartfelt Sympathy for your loss!!! Your Mom was certainly a Beautiful Loving person to All!! Rest In Peace Priscilla
Gloria Funkhouser
Friend
June 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Pat you were my coworker and friend . We use to say to each other that we were related in another life. God Bless my friend love you .
Barbara Sanders
Friend
