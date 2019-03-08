Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla M. John. View Sign

Priscilla M. John, 93 of Glen Burnie, passed away on March 6, 2019. She was born on August 5, 1925 in Uniontown, PA to the late Earl and Ethel Lewis. Priscilla was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward John and Wilbur Griffith. She is survived by four children, James Griffith, David Griffith, Donna Rachuba and Lisa Leinninger; her siblings, Evelyn Boord, Betty Meliher, Faye Reckner, Gertrude Cirota and Wayne Lewis. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A. 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain HWY) on Tuesday, March 12th from 11-1 pm with Funeral Service to follow at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland 21122.

