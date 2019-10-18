Priscilla "Bonny" Parker (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla "Bonny" Parker.
Service Information
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Homes
4565 Pleasant St Se
Prior Lake, MN
55372
(952)-447-2633
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Age 74 of Prior Lake, MN, formerly of Annapolis, MD passed Oct. 6, 2019. Funeral service held in MN. Graveside service 1PM Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Annapolis, MD. On Oct. 10, 1944, Bonny was born to parents Vernon and Rose (Durso) Parker in Annapolis. Throughout life, Bonny had a "sweet, yet sassy" personality. She is loved and missed by wife, Marlene; sister, Catherine Anderson; other loving relatives and friends. Bonny is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Verna Parker and brother-in-law, Dick Bertelson. BallardSunderFuneralHome.com 952.447.2633
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.