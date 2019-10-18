Age 74 of Prior Lake, MN, formerly of Annapolis, MD passed Oct. 6, 2019. Funeral service held in MN. Graveside service 1PM Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Annapolis, MD. On Oct. 10, 1944, Bonny was born to parents Vernon and Rose (Durso) Parker in Annapolis. Throughout life, Bonny had a "sweet, yet sassy" personality. She is loved and missed by wife, Marlene; sister, Catherine Anderson; other loving relatives and friends. Bonny is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Verna Parker and brother-in-law, Dick Bertelson. BallardSunderFuneralHome.com 952.447.2633
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019