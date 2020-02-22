Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Schaefer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla Anne Schaefer, 78, of California, MD, (formerly of Annapolis, MD) passed away on February 10, 2020 at Solomon's Nursing Center in Solomons, MD. She was born on May 4, 1941 in Baltimore, MD to George Edward Williams and Margaret Irma Bennett. Priscilla worked for over two decades at Alion. On November 15, 1985, she married Thomas Richard Schaefer. They celebrated 25 years of marriage together before his passing in 2010. Priscilla had a natural talent and passion for knitting. She enjoyed creating specialty knitted pieces, such as scarves, sweaters, and gloves, which she adored gifting to her friends and family. Priscilla is survived by her two daughters from her previous marriage: Tracy Goodrich (David) of California, MD and Lori Clary (William) of Virginia Beach, VA; her siblings: Frances Beall (George) of Catonsville, MD, and Georgia Cunningham (Robert) of Baltimore, MD; her grandchildren: Allan Goodrich, Timothy Goodrich, Adam Cottrell (Jocelyne), Sydney Goodrich, Alison Clary, Emily Clary, Caroline Clary, and Trip Clary; and her great-grandchildren: Dante Goodrich, Tyler Goodrich, Valen Goodrich, and Dylan Goodrich. All services will be private. Condolences to the family may be made at

