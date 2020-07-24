Priscilla Schaller

Priscilla Anne Meidel (P.A.M.) Schaller of Chestertown, MD died on July 18, 2020 at the age of 79. A long-time resident of Maryland's Eastern Shore, P.A.M was born in Ashland, Kentucky on July 3, 1941. She attended St. Mary's High School in Annapolis, graduating in 1959. In 1962 she married her husband of almost 60 years, Carl (Bud) Schaller, and together they raised two children. P.A.M. was a woman of many interests, talents, and abilities who dedicated her life to being a wife, mother, successful careerwoman, entrepreneur, and published author. P.A.M. is survived by her husband Bud; their two children Heidi and Chip; Chip's wife Ruth; and three granddaughters Emma, Claire, and Lily. A full obituary can be found at fhnfuneralhome.com
A memorial service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD, on August 4, 2020 at 11am.