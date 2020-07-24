1/1
Priscilla Schaller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla Anne Meidel (P.A.M.) Schaller of Chestertown, MD died on July 18, 2020 at the age of 79. A long-time resident of Maryland's Eastern Shore, P.A.M was born in Ashland, Kentucky on July 3, 1941. She attended St. Mary's High School in Annapolis, graduating in 1959. In 1962 she married her husband of almost 60 years, Carl (Bud) Schaller, and together they raised two children. P.A.M. was a woman of many interests, talents, and abilities who dedicated her life to being a wife, mother, successful careerwoman, entrepreneur, and published author. P.A.M. is survived by her husband Bud; their two children Heidi and Chip; Chip's wife Ruth; and three granddaughters Emma, Claire, and Lily. A full obituary can be found at fhnfuneralhome.com A memorial service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD, on August 4, 2020 at 11am.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved