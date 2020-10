Or Copy this URL to Share

On October 1, 2020 Prudence of Severna Park departed this life to be with the Lord. Born Oct. 6, 1922. She leaves three children Cherry White, Wesley White, and Joanne Lilley. Viewing on Wednesday, October 7th 3-6 pm at Walker's Life Memorial Center 237 E. Patapsco Ave.



