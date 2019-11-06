Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM Lasting Tributes Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Douglas "Doug" Pond, 80, of Crofton, Maryland, passed away at home with family members at his side on November 1, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Born to Robert "Bob" and Elizabeth Pond in Washington, D.C., on April 11, 1939, he spent his early childhood in Arlington, Virginia, lived briefly in Atlanta, Georgia when his father was transferred, then grew to adulthood in Silver Spring, Maryland with his parents and two younger brothers. After graduating from the University of Maryland with a degree in Accounting and an MBA, he worked in private industry for a short time. He then found his life's vocation as an accountant with the U.S. Department of Labor. His life took a dramatic turn in the late '70s when he reconnected with, and later married the love of his life, the former Verna Fortier. They each brought to the union three children from their first marriages. Verna also brought with her the discipline of regular exercise. That proved impetus enough for Douglas and he was off and running...literally. He ran with Labor Department colleagues among and around Washington's many monuments. Living in Annapolis at the time, he ran the byways of the state capital, eventually serving as president of the Annapolis Striders. A fierce competitor, he twice took on the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington. He upped the ante when he joined the Kennedy 50-mile race in Western Maryland. He reached the runner's pinnacle when he ran in the Boston Marathon which he completed under 3 hours. To convince any doubters he wasn't an idler, he added a "Century", a 100-kilometer scamper from Philadelphia to Atlantic City. His running days behind him, he played golf at courses across the United States. The couple lived in a golfing community in North Port, Florida, for a decade and traveled widely in the US, mostly with golf clubs in tow. He is survived by his wife Verna, children Eric (Amy) Pond, Michael Pond, Rachel Pond, Nicole (Mike) Blanche, Yael (Mark) Beckman, Aaron Fortier, grandchildren, brother Stanley Pond (Nancy), and a host of nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. A remembrance service will be held Saturday, Nov 9th at Lasting Tributes in Annapolis at 1pm. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to The or Hospice of the Chesapeake.

