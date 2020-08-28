Russell Henry Moreland, 77, of Davidsonville, MD, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 after a brief illness. Henry was born on February 25, 1943, to the late Paul and Minnie Moreland in Annapolis, MD. He grew up in Eastport and graduated from Annapolis High School, class of 1961. Henry was one of the first students to attend and graduate from Anne Arundel Community College, where he met his beloved wife, Nancy (Jewett).After college, he went to work for Frank Parsons Paper Company, from which he retired in 2005. He was a family man who excelled at telling jokes, a skill he failed to pass on to his daughters. Henry had a mind like a steel trap, and could precisely remember names, places and events. His love of music was legendary, especially rock and roll. This, combined with his excellent memory, made him an encyclopedia of music trivia. Henry's other passion was sports. In his younger years, he played tennis, softball and lacrosse, among other sports, and helped coach many seasons of D.A.A. girls' softball. Henry was a staunch supporter of a variety of local professional teams, including the Baltimore Orioles, Bowie Baysox, and Baltimore Colts (after their departure, the New York Football Giants). Hockey held a special place in his heart -- something he did pass along to his daughters. He held season tickets for every season the Washington Capitals played at the Capital Centre. In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Nancy, and his son, Henry Paul; his siblings, Paul Moreland, Jr, and Ann Fold. He is survived by his daughters, Hallie Ambler of Wayne, PA, and Carrie Payne of New Market, MD; grandchildren, Ireland, Asher and Killian Payne, and Colin and Elizabeth Ambler; and his devoted companion, Evelyn Engelke, as well as many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:30 am at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Henry's memory to the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation. Henry will be missed very much by his family and friends. Online condolences may be made at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store