Mike Chase passed away peacefully at his home on August 8, 2019 after a 10 year battle with cancer. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Kandy, sons Chris (Susanna), and Mac (Annie), his grandchildren, Isabella, Sam and Marlee, his sisters, Donna Sanchez and Sue Chase, and many friends. A memorial service be held on October 19 at 11:00 at the Linstead Community Beach. A celebration will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019