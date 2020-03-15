Raymond Paul Whittenberger, Jr., age 72, of Ocean City died Monday, February 3, 2020 at Macky and Pam Stansell House of Coastal Hospice in Berlin. Paul was born in Youngstown, OH and was the son of the late Raymond Paul and Beverly (Bullock) Whittenberger Sr. He was a retired Anne Arundel County Police Officer and Worcester County District Court Commissioner. Paul was a member of American Legion Post 166 in Ocean City and Community Church at Ocean Pines. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 through 1970 and was deployed to Bien Hoa, Vietnam during the TET Offensive. He is survived by his wife, Christine D. Whittenberger; two daughters, Kelly I. School (Jeffrey) of Columbus, OH and Rebecca J. Kalchthaler of Ocean City; a sister, Joyce Birely (Richard) of Annapolis, MD; a brother, Gerald Lockhart (Gilly) of Edgewater, FL.; a sister in law, Cecelia Whittenberger of Columbus, OH; eight grandchildren, Ashleigh, Devon, Amber, Derrick, Kelista, Amine, Bryce and Ethan and 10 great grandchildren; two cousins, Richard Bullock of Corpus Christi, TX and Gary Bullock (Nell) of Conway, SC. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jon Whittenberger. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday March 28, 2020 at Community Church at Ocean Pines. Friends may call one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Road, Berlin, MD 21811 or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020