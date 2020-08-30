1/1
R. Steven Shegogue
1947 - 2020
R. Steven Shegogue, 72, of Severna Park, passed away on August 27th after a valiant battle with cancer. Steve was born on October 17, 1947 to Margaret and Donald Shegogue in Cheverly, Maryland and grew up in "Old" Greenbelt, Maryland. In 1965, he began working in the trade of heat and frost insulators and asbestos workers rising to the position becoming president of TBN, an industrial insulation contracting company. He worked tirelessly for 55 years in the industry until his death. Steve met his wife, Melissa Thomas, in 1964 and they were very happily married for 53 years. In everything Steve did, his primary consideration and concern was for the well-being of his family. He was unendingly proud of his children, Steven and Cathryn Shegogue and Dawn and Alex Major; and his seven grandchildren: Kenneth Shegogue, Amelia Major, Sarah Shegogue, Thomas Shegogue, Caroline Shegogue, Eleanor Major, and Vivian Major. Anyone who knew Steve recognized him as being a loving and hardworking husband, father and grandfather who consistently demonstrated genuine kindness, patience and generosity. In lieu of flowers, please tell someone you love them and mean it with all your heart. A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy., Severna Park, MD, 21146. Online condolences and coronavirus procedures may be seen on

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 30, 2020.
