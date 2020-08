Or Copy this URL to Share

Rachel Arlene Pindell, of Annapolis, affectionately known as "Niecy" or "Granny", born January 30, 1950, departed this life on August 26, 2020. A Homegoing service will be held at Lasting Tributes, located at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, on Friday September 4, 2020. Viewing to begin at 10:00 am, with funeral service following at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Bestgate Memorial Park.



