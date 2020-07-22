1/1
Rachel Bonet Thompkins
2000 - 2020
{ "" }
On July 14th, 2020, Rachel Bonet Thompkins of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away in a tragic car accident at the age of 19. Rachel was born on August 31st, 2000 in Columbia, MD, to Raymond and Dana (Mollica) Thompkins. A member of the 2018 class of Glen Burnie High School, she was a passionate artist and a devoted friend, preparing for a career in public service. Her many friends treasured her sharp wit and her sense of humor, while her family will never forget her compassion or her ability to light up a room with her smile. Rachel is survived by her father, Raymond Richard Jr., her mother, Dana Leigh, and her brothers, Raymond Joel and Phillip Anthony. Public viewings will be held on Friday, July 24 from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm at Singleton Funeral and Cremation Services, PA, 1 2nd Ave. SW, Glen Burnie. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time, and requiring masks for all visitors. We ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to get into the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
JUL
24
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
