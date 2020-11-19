Rachel Y. Carillo, 49, passed away November 5, 2020. She entered this world prematurely in Washington, DC, and left this world prematurely in Fountain Hills, AZ. She was raised in Bowie, MD and earned degrees at University of Colorado-Boulder and University of Oregon-Masters degree in International Studies.Rachel was a world traveler who immersed herself in the cultures of the many places she lived and visited. Her first adventure took her to Thailand where she taught English to students in Sampran and became fluent in the Thai language. She had a true talent for languages, eventually becoming proficient in Lao and Spanish as well. Rachel was passionate about helping people and directed her energy to making a positive difference in this world. She was very engaged in activities/organizations to end human trafficking, raised millions of dollars for at risk families in Oregon to afford to heat their homes, advocated tirelessly for homeless populations across the US. She "walked the talk" for sustainability and any/all activities that are "green" in purpose. Her most recent passions involved renewable energy, climate change and volunteering for multiple non-profits and NGO's. Rachel was a talented writer and at the time of her death, she was working on a novel. Her own description of herself: "Waterfall Chaser, Noodle Expert, Engagement Diva".Although 2020 has been a difficult time for many, it was a good year for Rachel as it allowed her to reconnect with family. She recently moved to Fountain Hills to be close to her mother. Just days before her passing, she attended her nephew's wedding in Oregon where she was surrounded by family and was happy and full of life. Her light was dimmed too soon.Rachel is survived by her mother, Yvonne Williams, Fountain Hills, AZ; sister Anne Carillo, TX; brother Don Carillo (Martha) Fountain Hills, AZ; brother Francis Carillo, NM; sister Rebecca Murphy,CO; nieces and nephews-Angela Murphy (CO); Christopher, Michael (Allie), Anthony(Marie), Mary, Peter, and Leah Carillo; Katie Carillo, and Sami Carillo(NM). She was predeceased by her father, Dr. Francis X. Carillo, Sr. and brother-in-law, James Murphy. A small memorial service is planned for January 2021 in Fountain Hills, AZ. In lieu of gifts or flowers, individuals who wish to honor the memory and life of Rachel may make a donation to www.feedingamerica.org
or https://nationalhomeless.org