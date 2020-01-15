Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home - Glen Burnie 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Angels Send Flowers Obituary

Born Catherine Rachel McDermott in Cumberland, MD on July 25, 1939 to the late George F. and Doris Jean (Mitchell) McDermott and a resident of Glen Burnie for 52 years prior to moving to Charlestown for the last 3 years. A graduate of Duquesne University, she received her Master's degree as a reading specialist. Mrs. Finan was an elementary school teacher and reading specialist with the Anne Arundel County Board of Education for 27 years prior to her retirement. She loved her work as an educator. She also enjoyed reading, crochet and treasured time spent with her family. Rachel was a member of Anne Arundel County Retired Teachers Association and served as a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (now Christ the King). In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother Kevin P. McDermott. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband Michael F. Finan of Charlestown, children Michael P. and Jon E. Finan of Florida, David G. Finan of Severna Park, Stephen P. Finan of Glen Burnie, Jeannie F. Payer of Columbia and Terese M. Allender of Linthicum as well as her brother F. Michael McDermott of Kentucky. She is also survived by 11 cherished grandchildren. She passed away on January 11 at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson following an extended illness. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 A.M. on Wed., Jan. 15 at Our Lady of the Angels Memorial contributions can be made to VHL Alliance, 1208 VFW Parkway, Suite 303, Boston, MA 02132-4344 or online at www.VHL.org

