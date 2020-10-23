Rajeshwari Bai Williams, AKA Raj, Rajibai, Mama Raj, 56, of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away at 12:53 pm on October 16, 2020. Raj's death was due to complications following the removal of a brain tumor on Aug. 25th. During her time in the hospital the staff learned what we know: "Raj is a fighter". After multiple procedures, each one followed by a setback worse than the last she would still show a smile and give a thumbs up. This continued until she could longer remain conscience. Even then she exceeded expectations, refusing to give up and fighting to take every breath till the last beat of her heart. When she died, she went as she lived, fighting hard, wearing her bright red lipstick. A Viewing will be held from 10:00am -12:00 noon, Friday, October 23, 2020, at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgely Ave., Annapolis. Funeral services to be performed in the Hindu faith are limited to invited friends and family. In 2003 Raj was diagnosed as being pregnant and having a brain tumor in the same sentence. The tumor was removed, and Devan was born 9 months later. In 2007, one week before her operation for her second brain tumor, my Raj was told she had breast cancer. One operation followed the other. In 2019, she was told she the breast cancer had returned again and there was a sign of brain tumor developing. The cancer was treated and Raj was still recovering from some of the effects when she had the operation on her 3rd brain tumor My Rajibai was a fighter in all arenas and went down fighting. B A Rajeshwari Bai was born in Bangalore, India, to B R Vijayakumari, mother and B R Amar Singh, father on 21 June 1964. She grew up in Kolar Gold Fields where she would climb mango trees for a sweet treat. After the family moved back to Bangalore, Raj went to the National College, Jayanagar, where she completed 11th & 12th grades. Then enrolled at the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering where she studied Architecture. Here she was one of the leaders in a student strike protesting professor and administrative abuses. Friends remember her as enthusiastic and whole heartedly committed to given tasks, and friendship was her everything. In December 1989, Raj arrived in the US for graduate studies in City and Regional Planning at Clemson University, graduating in 1991. About 2 weeks after her arriving in Clemson, I met my Raj at a party. Her magnificent eyes framed by a lovely face captivated me. I did not know it at the time, but William Wendell Williams would be honored to marry Raj on 13 June 1992. Fittingly we were married in the Sri Siva Vishnu Temple which was under construction. Raj's career started as a Planner for the City of North Charleston, SC. Moving up to Maryland, she worked as an Environmental Planner, Washington Council of Governments; City Planner, City of Baltimore; Agricultural Preservation Planner, Anne Arundel County, Maryland; Parks Planner, Dept. of Natural Resources, Maryland. Starting Green Sensitive Design, 2008, Raj put her efforts into creating business coupled with a charity, Soup Kitchens of the World, while writing her book "Divine Strength of Mind". This allowed her to follow her passions and help others. Raj's current position with Planate has allowed her to combine her passions, drive and commitment toward Business Development. Here, she excelled as her supervisors recognized her abilities and she was allowed to use all her skills to pursue the goals. Raj is preceded in death by her father, B R Amar Singh, and younger sister Ganeshwari. Raj is survived by: husband William Wendell Williams: sons William Jay Williams & Devan Thomas Williams: brothers Ashok Kumar Singh, Chandrashekar Singh: mother B R Vijayakumari, We wish to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Judy Huang, the doctors, and nurses of Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital for their skills, dedication, and the humanity they exhibited in treating Raj.



