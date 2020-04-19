Ralph Alex Bluntschli passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020, after a fall from which he sustained multiple injuries. Ralph was born May 3, 1931, in Basel, Switzerland, and at age 7 arrived in Summit, NJ, with his family. He attended Cornell University and graduated from New Jersey Institute of Technology as a mechanical engineer. Ralph settled in Severna Park, and worked in Baltimore for AT&T. His love of sailing was a family affair along with 55 active years in the Alberg 30 Sailing Association. With Elizabeth, his wife of 26 years, he enjoyed cruising the Chesapeake Bay and visiting countries around the world. He loved maintaining each of his boats, was an avid reader and loved the ASO (Annapolis) and BSO (Baltimore) concerts. His wives, Ruth and Barbara, and stepdaughter, Diana, predeceased him. Besides his wife, Elizabeth, he is also survived by daughters, Linda and Laura (Ron); stepchildren: Felicia (Rich), Stephen (Thuy), Jeffrey (Eunice), and Steve (Anne); 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. At a later date there will be a private service and memorial tribute. To send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com STRANO & FEELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 302-731-5459.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020