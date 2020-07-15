1/1
Ralph Pritchard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph Pritchard,87,of Baltimore passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020. Living his life in Annapolis and Baltimore Md. He was a proud veteran of the USMC serving in the Korean War. He enjoyed the Marine Corps League Rifle Team, classic cars and riding his motorcycle. Ralph worked in sales early is his career and retired as a Land Developer. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years,Lillian Read Pritchard, 2 daughters, Kathy Jacobs, Linda Glinos, 2 sons, Larry Pritchard and Mark Pritchard, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Pritchard. A private family memorial service was held in Fallston Md.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved