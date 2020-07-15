Ralph Pritchard,87,of Baltimore passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020. Living his life in Annapolis and Baltimore Md. He was a proud veteran of the USMC serving in the Korean War. He enjoyed the Marine Corps League Rifle Team, classic cars and riding his motorcycle. Ralph worked in sales early is his career and retired as a Land Developer. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years,Lillian Read Pritchard, 2 daughters, Kathy Jacobs, Linda Glinos, 2 sons, Larry Pritchard and Mark Pritchard, 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Pritchard. A private family memorial service was held in Fallston Md.



