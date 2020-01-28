Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Ray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph E. Ray, Jr., 72, longtime resident of Shady Side, MD, departed his earthly life on Sunday, January 12, 2020, after suffering a stroke. He was born near Atlanta on February 8, 1947, to the late Ralph E. Ray, Sr. and Christine Stephenson Ray. After growing up in Birmingham, AL, he moved with his family to Falls Church, VA. He graduated from George Mason High School in 1965 and attended Virginia Tech. He made his career in the new Information Technology field, developing and testing complex software years before others even knew what it was. Ralph was one of the most talented members of a musical Southern family. From an early age, he played piano, guitar, banjo, and many other instruments in bands and at festivals and gatherings. He sang in numerous choirs and choral groups and taught others to play and sing. Aside from his life-long passion for music, he was an avid sailor and environmentalist. He demonstrated his compassion and care for others through a broad range of volunteer work in his church and community. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, and a Little League baseball coach. He loved animals, poetry, movies, nature, grilling, and the Chesapeake. Ralph is already greatly missed by his surviving wife, Ann Becker Ray; his sons Jeffrey (Keri Prelitz), Sean, and Christopher (Annie) Ray; grandchildren Amanda, Brian, Joaquin, Jasper, Carter, Edison, and Fiona Ray; brother, Ronald Ray; and extended family members and in-laws. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Ralph's amazing life at Unity By The Bay, 4 Pointless Forest Trail, Annapolis, on Saturday, February 8, at 11 a.m. Contributions may be made in Ralph's memory to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, in lieu of flowers.

