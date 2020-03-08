Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Rudolph. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph M. Rudolph, born February 14, 1938, in Parkersburg, WV, peacefully passed away in Severna Park, MD on February 28, 2020. He attended UVA and WV Wesleyan. He held degrees in Physics and Chemistry. He held a degree in Electrical Engineering from the US Naval Postgraduate School, and an MBA from Pepperdine University. He retired from both the Navy and ARINC Research. He loved traveling and flying, once building his own airplane. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Laurel Hoyt Rudolph; and had three children, Hilary Boyce, Jonathan (deceased), and Amy R. Rich. He was proud of eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, 1875 Ritchie Highway, Annapolis, MD 21401. The burial will be held the same day, at 2:30 pm with a military honor guard, at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032.

Ralph M. Rudolph, born February 14, 1938, in Parkersburg, WV, peacefully passed away in Severna Park, MD on February 28, 2020. He attended UVA and WV Wesleyan. He held degrees in Physics and Chemistry. He held a degree in Electrical Engineering from the US Naval Postgraduate School, and an MBA from Pepperdine University. He retired from both the Navy and ARINC Research. He loved traveling and flying, once building his own airplane. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Laurel Hoyt Rudolph; and had three children, Hilary Boyce, Jonathan (deceased), and Amy R. Rich. He was proud of eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, 1875 Ritchie Highway, Annapolis, MD 21401. The burial will be held the same day, at 2:30 pm with a military honor guard, at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close