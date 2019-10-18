Ralph Vincent Higdon Jr. (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "You would be hard pressed to find a more cheerful or good..."
    - Rich Howatd
  • "Dear Margaret, Many Blessings for you and your family at..."
    - Pamela Twining
  • "Ralph Higdon was my boss for eight years at Random House...."
    - Charles Young
  • "My deepest sympathy to you at this time. May you be..."
    - Jan Bros
Service Information
Mt Zion United Methodist Chr
122 Bayard Rd
Lothian, MD 20711
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Zion United Methodist Church
122 Bayard Rd
Lothian, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ralph Vincent Higdon, Jr. passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, from Alzheimers disease while at home under hospice care, He was a 40 year resident of Edgewater, who fully embraced Chesapeake Bay living; boating, fishing, crabbing. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret, of Edgewater, sons Michael of Arnold, and Jonathan (Kimberly), and granddaughter Camryn of California, MD, a sister, Carol (Hollie) Tiedemann of Virginia Beach, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ralph was born on March 18, 1947 in Washington DC to Catherine and Ralph Higdon Sr. He was a 1970 graduate of the U of MD at College Park. He had a long and rewarding career in book publishing, working in various capacities for Harper and Row, Random House and DK Publishers. He was an avid basketball player who supported all Mayo youth sports, the teams at South River High, and Naval Academy athletics. He was a member of the choir at Mt Zion United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at 2PM on Monday October 21 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 122 Bayard Rd., Lothian, Md. 20711. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Levindale Hospital (Meisel 2) 2410 W. Belvedere Rd., Baltimore, MD 21215
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.