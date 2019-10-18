Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mt Zion United Methodist Chr 122 Bayard Rd Lothian, MD 20711 Memorial service 2:00 PM Mount Zion United Methodist Church 122 Bayard Rd Lothian , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Vincent Higdon, Jr. passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, from Alzheimers disease while at home under hospice care, He was a 40 year resident of Edgewater, who fully embraced Chesapeake Bay living; boating, fishing, crabbing. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret, of Edgewater, sons Michael of Arnold, and Jonathan (Kimberly), and granddaughter Camryn of California, MD, a sister, Carol (Hollie) Tiedemann of Virginia Beach, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ralph was born on March 18, 1947 in Washington DC to Catherine and Ralph Higdon Sr. He was a 1970 graduate of the U of MD at College Park. He had a long and rewarding career in book publishing, working in various capacities for Harper and Row, Random House and DK Publishers. He was an avid basketball player who supported all Mayo youth sports, the teams at South River High, and Naval Academy athletics. He was a member of the choir at Mt Zion United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at 2PM on Monday October 21 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 122 Bayard Rd., Lothian, Md. 20711. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Levindale Hospital (Meisel 2) 2410 W. Belvedere Rd., Baltimore, MD 21215

Ralph Vincent Higdon, Jr. passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, from Alzheimers disease while at home under hospice care, He was a 40 year resident of Edgewater, who fully embraced Chesapeake Bay living; boating, fishing, crabbing. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret, of Edgewater, sons Michael of Arnold, and Jonathan (Kimberly), and granddaughter Camryn of California, MD, a sister, Carol (Hollie) Tiedemann of Virginia Beach, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ralph was born on March 18, 1947 in Washington DC to Catherine and Ralph Higdon Sr. He was a 1970 graduate of the U of MD at College Park. He had a long and rewarding career in book publishing, working in various capacities for Harper and Row, Random House and DK Publishers. He was an avid basketball player who supported all Mayo youth sports, the teams at South River High, and Naval Academy athletics. He was a member of the choir at Mt Zion United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at 2PM on Monday October 21 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 122 Bayard Rd., Lothian, Md. 20711. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Levindale Hospital (Meisel 2) 2410 W. Belvedere Rd., Baltimore, MD 21215

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019

