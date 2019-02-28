Ramon Martinez of Bowie, Maryland died unexpectedly on Friday, February 15, 2019. Ramon is the son of Aura L. Arias and the late Ramon Martinez; beloved husband of Dawn M. Martinez;Loving father of Lila and Nicholas Martinez, Cody Thomas and Amber Bosley and her husband Nick; grandfather of Brooklyn, Camden "Buddy" and Jordan Bosley. Family will receive friends at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD 20715 on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:30 pm, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bowie, Maryland. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silverspring, Maryland.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramon Martinez.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019