The Capital Gazette

Randy Sue Johnson-Bryant (1957 - 2020)
Service Information
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD
21122
(410)-360-1770
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Obituary
Randy Sue Johnson-Bryant, 62, a 20 year resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of Panama, died on January 15, 2020 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Ms. Johnson-Bryant was born on November 18, 1957 in New York to the late Jack and Irmgard Brodie. She loved to shop, vacation, and spend time at the beach. In addition to her parents, Randy is preceded in death by her son, Erich Scheman. She is survived by her fiancé of 16 years, Palmer Bryant, Jr.; daughter, Corissa Scheman of Finksburg; sister, Monica Damiano of New York; and 8 grandchildren, Sarah, Shelby, and Seth Scheman and Esperanza, Palmer IV, Gemma, Lincoln, and Corra Bryant. Friends and family may visit on Friday, January 17 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a memorial service will take place on Sunday, January 19 at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
