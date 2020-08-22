Randy Thomas Sigismondi, age 65, passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2020. Randy was born in Brooklyn Park, MD to Nicholas Ernest and Una Rae "Stormy" (Wilson) Sigismondi on June 29, 1955. Randy was a master mechanic with a keen interest in electronics. He owned an auto electronics shop "Randy's Car Radio" in Glen Burnie, MD. His favorite hobby was being a Ham Radio enthusiast and his call sign was "W3ZS". Randy was known for his ability to fix anything, his mechanical and electronic troubleshooting skills, exotic motorcycle builds, and as a weekend Karaoke DJ. Randy's enthusiasm was contagious and unbounded. And as his brother Nick describes him, "A Force of Nature". He will be deeply missed by his brothers and the many people whose lives he touched. He is survived by his brothers, Philip Barry (Robin) Sigismondi and Nicholas Robin (Leslie) Sigismondi. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Philip Bradley Sigismondi, Nicholas Ernest (Karen) Sigismondi, and Lydia Rae (Andrew) Holle and one great nephew, William Emerson Sigismondi. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Una. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In memory of his life, donations may be sent to the Scleroderma Society, at Scleroderma.org
or Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923, 1-800-722-4673. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com