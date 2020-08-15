1/
Randy Williams
1941 - 2020
Randy Williams 78, of Lake Wales, FL passed away August 12, 2020. He was known as the TILEMAN in Lake Ashton where he has resided since 2004. Born in Baltimore, MD to parents Mildred and Randall Williams October 7, 1941. Residing in Maryland and North Carolina before moving to Florida. He served in the Army Reserves. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Patricia Williams and 2 daughters Julie Williams and Paula Kowalski of Kansas City, Missouri, 3 grandchildren Hannah Ferguson, Noah Pharis, and Jackson Kowalski all of Kansas City, Missouri. Randy was founder of Williams Ceramic Tile in Maryland and North Carolina, considered one of the best in the business. During his life he was an avid fan of RVing, Boating, NASCAR, Baseball and Horse racing, owning horses and racing his horse Wind Splitter in 1989 the Kentucky Derby. At Randy's request there will no service.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 15, 2020.
