Raul Luis Enrique de Arriz was born in Madrid Spain on October 6, 1959 to Pilar Redondo and Luis (Lucho) de Arriz. He had an adventurous and mischievous youth that spanned over Madrid, Peru, Argentina, Ireland and the United States. While at Colegio de Nuestra boarding school in Madrid, more than one nun attempted to rein in his unruly and unique behavior. Raul had an incredible bond with his grandparents, Joaquin and Concha Redondo of Madrid Spain. His mother Pilar Redondo (predeceased) was a beautiful heart, unique and happy soul. Raul was so much like his mom. He studied liberal arts at Georgetown University. Biology, Neuro-Science, Architecture and Psychology at Montgomery College and University of Maryland. Education prior to college also included Colegio de Nuestra boarding school, Organizacion Juvenil Espanola, San Augustin Lima Peru and University Argentina. His businesses included MacCorner, Absolute Mac, MCIS Corporation, Raras Music, RAR Enterprises and DeArriz Companies. Incredible businessman and work ethic. How do you best describe Raul? To know him is to know his music. To know him is to know his love of family and friends. Raul was a gifted and self taught songwriter and musician. His passion and love for music was unprecedented to all that knew him. He couldn't pass a piano without stopping to play. Be it the Palace de las Cortes hotel in Madrid, Congressional CC, homes of friends or the Johns Hopkins Weinberg lobby. He entertained all with his amazing talent. Raul had a heart big enough to include all, as we know from his enormous bear hugs and killer smile. So passionate of life, he ended every call or text with – "Big Kiss!" Nothing was more important than his family and close friends. So proud of his children, best described as: Maximilian – The ultimate father, husband, family and businessman. Well aware of how to balance and prioritize. So much like his father physically, in business, in family and emotions. Loving husband to Misty and father to the twins, Oliver and Felix. Aristedes – The brilliant engineering student with talents in theater, music, dance, the arts. A critical thinker, world traveler. Again like his father, so authentic in all aspects of his life. Heather – A daughter not biologically, but definitely his. Two peas in a pod, kindred spirits, artists, animal lovers and tech buddies. His heart was big enough to include her as she so willingly accepted, so blessed. My Raul. You made my life an adventure, a journey so full of unconditional love and total understanding. You'll always be my kokopelli, my bohemian life partner, my love. Surrounded this week by his loving family, Michele Bruno (life partner), son Maximilian de Arriz with Misty, Oliver and Felix, son Aristedes de Arriz with partner Kerri and loving daughter Heather Garrigus. As well as his very close friends, he parted. In the words of his mother Pilar- Sleep amongst the angels my love, Te Quiero Mucho. Un beso grande! In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Raul's name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online donations may be made at

Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 29, 2020

