Ray Anthony Gamiz
In loving memory of Ray Anthony Gamiz, age 69 of Harwood, Maryland. Departed this life July 6, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert Jose and Lois Jean Gamiz, his brother, Albert Richard Gamiz and his son, Robert Allen Coleman, Jr.. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Lavera Gamiz, his two sons, Anthony Ray and Shane Ray Gamiz, his brother and sister-in-law, Robert David and Janice Mary Gamiz, his niece, Lisa Nicole Gamiz, his five grandchildren, Jacob Coleman, Brandon Totten, Sophia, MaKenna and Elijah Gamiz and his caregiver, Farrah Brown. He will be deeply missed by friends and family. Rest in peace.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 9, 2020.
