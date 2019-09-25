Raymond (Ray) Beauregard of Annapolis died peacefully at Ginger Cove on September 22nd at the age of 90. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dottie Beauregard née Drissel, his sons, Steve (Lee), Bob, John (Cindy), and Mike (Maura), his grandchildren, Pascale, Ret, Dani, AJ, Jill, KC, Chris, and Kevin, and his brother, Dr. Joseph Beauregard (Bobbie). He is predeceased by his second son, Jim, and his brother, Lawrence. Ray was born on December 21st, 1928, in St. Albans, Vermont, to Arthur Beauregard and Marie-Reine Beauregard (née Fontaine). After serving in the U.S. Army as a tank commander, Ray majored in chemistry at the Catholic University of America, where he met Dottie on the Sailing Team. After graduation, Ray traded allegiances and went to work for the Dept. of the Navy developing propellants. He became the U.S. National Authority for Explosive Materials and an international authority in the field of insensitive munitions. He represented the U.S. on the NATO Subgroup for Explosive Materials for over 25 years, retiring in 2016 at the age of 87. There will be a reception for family and friends on Saturday, September 28th from 10 am to 12 noon at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis. This will be followed by a short service on site. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to So Others Might Eat, 71 "O" St NW, Washington, DC 20001.

