Ray Kenney, 71, a 1 year resident of Millsboro, DE and formerly of Pasadena, MD, died on August 24, 2019. Mr. Kenney was born on May 2, 1948 in Baltimore, MD to the late John and Margaret Kenney. He was baptized at and raised in St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Glen Burnie. Throughout his adult life he remained committed to the church, serving as the past president of the congregation, volunteering as an usher, and devoting a lot of time and energy to the new building construction. Ray was the heart and soul of his family's furniture business, Pasadena Furniture, and was a member of the Maryland Retailer's Association. In his spare time, Ray was very passionate about fishing and boating, earning his Captain's license and becoming a member of the Fleet Reserve Club of Annapolis. He also greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Kenney is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 3 years, Kathy Kenney; son, Matthew B. Kenney; daughters, Megan R. Rupinski (Jason) and Laura K. Kenney; and 3 grandchildren, Camden S. Rupinski, Lucas J. Kenney, and Liam E. Kenney. Friends may visit on Wednesday, September 4 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will begin at 8:00 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 308 Oak Manor Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019