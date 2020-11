Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond "Jake" Jacobs passed away on November 6, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. He leaves behind to cherish his wife Toni Jacobs, sons Michael Jacobs (Jonelle), Justin Roantes (Ashley), daughters Jennifer Roantes, Toshia Edwards, Tracey Buschert (Kyle), and Kathryn Scott. Two sisters Wanda Johnson and Thomasine Jacobs. As well as eleven grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Public viewing is scheduled for Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1:30pm to 2:30pm at Reese's Funeral Home located in Annapolis, MD.



