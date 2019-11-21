|
|
Raymond Jesse Poole 84, husband of his late wife Diane Poole of Bowie, passed away Monday November 11, 2019. Born July 24, 1935 in Toccoa, Georgia he was the son of the late Rushie Vickery. He is survived by his son Jesse Poole, Jr. of Bowie, MD, his daughter Tammy Davis of Mechanicsville, MD, his daughter Michelle Washington of Bowie, MD; four grandchildren, Tim Davis of San Diego CA, Christian, Quentin and Arianna Washington of Bowie, MD and two great grandchildren Gavin and Brooke Davis of San Diego, CA. Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD where a funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 12pm. Interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy., Cheltenham, MD at 1:45pm. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019