Raymond John Gonzales, age 79, a resident of Severn for 55 years passed away on November 18, 2018 at the UM BWMC in Glen Burnie after fighting cancer for several years. He was born on July 17, 1939 in Baltimore to the late Raymond and Rosalie (Ulatowski) Gonzales. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, he served for 49 months. After service, he worked as a salesman for Canteen, Frito-Lay, Voortmann cookies, and Entenmann's. He also owned and operated several small businesses including a mail order, snowball truck, power washing, pay phone service and coffee business. In his early years he enjoyed fishing, crabbing, hunting and bowling. After retiring, he became a member of the Marine Corps League Color Guard and participated in parades, flag ceremonies; he represented the Marine Corps League at funerals as well as visited local elementary schools to teach the students about WWII. He always loved spending time with his family and friends. He was always optimistic and understanding. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.Along with his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his beloved wife Georgia (Furbee) Gonzales, his brother Neil Gonzales and sister Nancy (Gonzales) Ryals. He is survived by his daughters Ramona Gonzales and Sherry (Gonzales, Parsley) Lecorchick, his sisters Joan (Gonzales, Aquilano) Buechner, Rosalie (Gonzales) Geare, his brother Thomas Gonzales, grandson Raymond Lee Gonzales, great granddaughter Hayden Elizabeth Gonzales, and five nieces and nephews, Karen Daniels, Mark Daniels, Bobby Geare, Susan (Geare, Sciuto) Galzerano and George Gonzales. He will also be missed by his beloved cats, Roy and St. Patrick.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1pm to 5pm at the American Legion Post 276, 8068 Quarterfield Rd, Severn, MD. Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019

