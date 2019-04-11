Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Juers. View Sign

Raymond Helmut Juers, 83, a 49-year resident of Arnold, Maryland, passed away on April 9, 2019, following a battle with cancer. Raymond was born in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Hans and Rebecca (nee Bargsten) Juers. Ray was a Navy veteran of the Korean War who upon discharge entered a 4-year welding apprenticeship at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Concurrently, he attended night school at Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute and was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He then worked at the Electric Boat Company once again attending night school and receiving a Master of Science degree. A fortunate job transfer to the David Taylor Naval Ship R&D Center brought Ray and his family to Maryland, "The Land of Pleasant Living."Ray met the love of his life, Emilie, at their church, Saint Paul's, where they were active with the local youth group. Married in 1958, they were a happy couple for 44 years and enjoyed many adventures before Emilie passed away in 2002. Ray is predeceased by his younger brother, Helmut, who passed away in the early 1930s.Ray is survived by his sister, Helen Neumann (Bodo), Port St. Lucie, FL; his two daughters, Ellen Hawkins (Ron), San Diego, CA, and Lori Sadecky (Jay), Clermont, FL; and his son, Raymond Louis Juers, Pasadena, MD. Ray is survived by his eight grandchildren – he said, "there is not a bad one in the bunch" and he enjoyed spending time with all of them. Ray is also survived by his longtime dancing partner, Helen Hoker. Ray had many interests including sailing, fishing, crabbing, cycling, crafting model boats from scratch, and restoring antique outboard motors, of which over 160 motors passed through his shop. Ray formed many enduring friendships through his hobbies and interests and will be fondly remembered by his friends. Family and friends may visit on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4-7pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 3:00pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 461 College Pkwy, Arnold, MD, 21012. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lutheran World Relief at lwr.org Online condolences may be made on Funeral Home Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park

495 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park , MD 21146

