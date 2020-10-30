Raymond, 68 of Shady Side, MD departed this life on October 22, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center. He leave to cherish his devoted wife Dorothy Rawlings, 2 daughters and 5 grandchildren. Raymond worked for Board of Education of Prince George's County as a Cement Finisher where he retired after 35 years of service. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. A viewing will be held from 10 - 11am followed by funeral services at 11am at WM Reese and Sons Mortuary P.A. 1922 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401



