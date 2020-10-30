1/1
Raymond M. Rawlings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond, 68 of Shady Side, MD departed this life on October 22, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center. He leave to cherish his devoted wife Dorothy Rawlings, 2 daughters and 5 grandchildren. Raymond worked for Board of Education of Prince George's County as a Cement Finisher where he retired after 35 years of service. Services will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. A viewing will be held from 10 - 11am followed by funeral services at 11am at WM Reese and Sons Mortuary P.A. 1922 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 29, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bertie Dennis
October 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved