Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond W. Hartman Sr..
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Raymond W. "Jack" Hartman Sr., 96, of Glen Burnie, formerly of Brooklyn Park, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Hunting Ground, West Virginia to the late Ake and Mona Hartman. He was a World War II veteran and proudly served as a Gunner's Mate on the USS Puffer 268 in the United States Navy. He received the Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, Victory Medal and Philippine Liberation Ribbon. Ray retired from the Postal Service after many years of service. After retirement, he went on to work as a security guard for North Arundel Hospital. In his earlier years, he worked for CC Camps, Harbison-Walker and a local taxi company as a driver. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 277, , NARFE and the US Submarine Veterans WWII- Delmarva Chapter. Ray enjoyed coin and stamp collecting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Carrigan Jr.; and his siblings, Warden Hartman, Ake "June" Hartman Jr., Jerry Hartman, Mary Elyard and Betty Jo Connoly. Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Anna Jo (nee Sponaugle); devoted children, Joseph Hartman and his wife, Donna, Jeanne Grall and her husband, James, Theodore Hartman and his wife, Melody, Raymond Hartman Jr. and his wife, Pam, Lou Ann Chin and her husband, Michael, Kimberly Carrigan and her husband, Michael; five cherished grandchildren; seven loving great-grandchildren; and his dear siblings, Johnny Hartman and his wife, Cheryl, Jo Ann Lambert and her husband, Richard, and Irene Hahn. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, Glen Burnie, on Sunday, Oct. 6th, from 4-7 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, 1 PM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
