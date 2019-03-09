Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Winstead. View Sign

Raymond Edward Winstead passed away on March 4, 2019. He was born to parents Molly Bishop and Albert Winstead. Raymond served in the U.S Marines. Raymond is survived by his loving wife MaryJane of 38 years. His daughters Linda Rowe, Bonnie Whelan and Raymond Winstead. Step Children Brenda Bennett, Brian Mangold and Michele Mangold. His grandchildren Kristin, Carrie, Megan, Chad, Jason, Marianne, Mindy, Katie, the late David and the late Dawn. His loving great grandchildren Ryan, Cameron, Scott, Matthew, Gabriel, Grace, Thomas, Destiny and Ava. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Ray was preceded in death by his first wife of 32 years Margaret Anna Winstead.Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Sunday March 10, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Monday March 11, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Moreland Memorial Park 2901 Taylor Avenue Parkville, Maryland 21234. Online condolences may be sent to

3204 Mountain Rd

Pasadena , MD 21122

