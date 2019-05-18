Rebecca D. Baker, 78, longtime resident of Odenton, passed away on May 16, 2019 at Morningside House of Friendship. She was born in Frederick, Maryland to the late Harold Nusbaum and Dorothy Mary Ella (Bussard) Devilbiss. At an early age, her family moved to the Odenton area where they were members of Nichols Bethel U.M.C. She graduated from Arundel High School in 1958. She went on to begin a career with Northrup Grumman as an Administrative Assistant. Rebecca enjoyed painting, shopping, attending dog shows and was a member of Friends on the Go. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Baker. Rebecca is survived by her loving brother, Harold N. Devilbiss Jr., of California; and numerous cousins from Frederick.The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Avenue, S.W. (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Wednesday, May 22nd, from 9-10 AM. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Frederick. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the . For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 18, 2019