Rebecca Ollie Gilmer Redd, 96, beloved mother and Matriarch was born December 1, 1923 and passed away October 16, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Winston Salem N.C to Ollie & Frederick Gilmer, she is pre-deceased by her father, Frederick Gilmer, her second mother, Lottie Carr Gilmer, husband George Redd Jr. and survived by five children, George "Butch" (Shirley), Elaine, Beverly "Bell" (Thomas), Phyllis "Tee" (Preston), Venus "Renee" (Nick), siblings and a host of grand to great, great grandchildren. Ms. Redd was a member of Mt. Olive A.M.E Church and retired with 31 1/2 years of service from Crownsville Hospital Center. A private and virtual service will be held at Wm. Reese & Sons on Monday, October 26, 2020 @ 12:00 noon. https://www.wmreeseandsons.com/obits