Rebecca Ollie Gilmer Redd
1923 - 2020
Rebecca Ollie Gilmer Redd, 96, beloved mother and Matriarch was born December 1, 1923 and passed away October 16, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Winston Salem N.C to Ollie & Frederick Gilmer, she is pre-deceased by her father, Frederick Gilmer, her second mother, Lottie Carr Gilmer, husband George Redd Jr. and survived by five children, George "Butch" (Shirley), Elaine, Beverly "Bell" (Thomas), Phyllis "Tee" (Preston), Venus "Renee" (Nick), siblings and a host of grand to great, great grandchildren. Ms. Redd was a member of Mt. Olive A.M.E Church and retired with 31 1/2 years of service from Crownsville Hospital Center. A private and virtual service will be held at Wm. Reese & Sons on Monday, October 26, 2020 @ 12:00 noon. https://www.wmreeseandsons.com/obits

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Service
12:00 PM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Funeral services provided by
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
1 entry
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
