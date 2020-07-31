1/
Regina M. Manganello
Regina M. Manganello, "Jean", 78, of Edgewater, MD, died peacefully at her home, on July 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. Jean was born in Virginia and attended Strayer Business School. Jean worked for the Dept. of Defense at the former Bethesda Naval Hospital. In recent years she worked at A-1 Moving Company and for South River Marina. Jean was involved with the Lazarus committee at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville, where she was an active member. Her interests included gardening, cooking, and beach vacations with family. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Phillip (Maggie) S. Manganello, and her parents, George and Margaret MacDonald. She is survived by her sister Midge Hollon and her husband Larry, one daughter, Phyllis (Bill) Weaver. She was known as Nana to Taylor, Payton, and Garrett. She is also survived by numerous other family members and friends. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jean's life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 2 pm until her funeral service begins at 4 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD 21037. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be made at KalasFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
AUG
4
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
July 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
