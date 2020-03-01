Guest Book View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Send Flowers Obituary

Regina Marie Pastrana (Gately), age 71 of Davidsonville passed away February 24th at her home. Diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer almost three years ago, Gina was a true anomaly and fought so hard to exceed all expectations. She was born in Providence Hospital in Washington DC March 31, 1948. Gina was the first of 10 children born to an Irish father William Gately and an Italian mother Theresa Tolotta. In 1966, Gina graduated from Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensburg, Md. She then began her career following her passion for animals. Showing Collies and Persian Cats in 1964 rooted her success a few decades later with her beloved Lhasa Apsos. In 1966 Gina became a certified vet tech and by 1968 she started grooming dogs and cats professionally. Marrying Richard Pastrana in 1969 renewed more love for animals and the two incorporated Baywind Morgan Farm beach side in Selby on the Bay. Eventually they outgrew the property and proceeded to Davidsonville in 1976. The next 2 decades were dedicated to showing, breeding and providing lessons on their Morgan Horse farm. During this time Gina also enjoyed showing Mini Lop and Netherland Dwarf bunnies. Following the lead of her husband, in the mid 90's, Gina also joined the Anne Arundel Archery club and held numerous championship medals as a Bow and Arrow target shooter for several years. The last 30 years Gina encompassed her passion into the American Lhasa Apso Club with her champion lhasas. Never missing an opportunity to learn, Gina made sure everyone of her friends shared her knowledge and love in making the owner/dog relationship the best possible. Gina was preceded in death by her late husband Richard Pastrana. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Selby ( Brett Selby ), her three grandchildren Justine Brady, Skylar Selby and Drew Selby and an infinity of friends and family that dearly love Gina. Please join our celebration on March 21, 2020 at her home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made by sitting yourself down for a few hours in front of the Hallmark Channel while spooning into a chocolate / peanut butter ice cream pint :-) An online guest book is available at

