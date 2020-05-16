Regina Helen Morin (nee Losinski), 87, a resident of Annapolis, passed away on May 12, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. She was born on February 27, 1933 in Baltimore, where she was raised, and graduated from Towson Catholic High School and The College of Notre Dame of Maryland in Baltimore. She was awarded a Post Graduate Fulbright Grant to The Conservatory of Lyon, France, and did Post Graduate work at the Peabody Conservatory. She lived for over 50 years in Manhattan Beach in Severna Park. Regina was a strings instructor for Anne Arundel County Public Schools for 25 years; Strings instructor and senior counselor for the Arlington Echo Music Camp for eight years; Strings adjudicator for AA, Baltimore & PG Counties for Maryland State Festivals, Solo and Ensemble. She played with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, the University of Oklahoma Symphony Orchestra, the University of Maryland Symphony Orchestra, and the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. Regina was a violinist for the Silopanna Quartet and Chamber Orchestras. She toured Italy as an instrumentalist for the "People of Glory" Mass, where she played for Pope John Paul. She enjoyed instrumental music, was a master crocheter, and she loved the water and enjoyed her house in Rodanthe, NC on the Outer Banks. She is survived by her daughter, Christina Morin of Los Corrales de Buelna, Cantabria, Spain; daughter, Regina Morin of Ewing, NJ; son, Paul Morin of Hedgesville WV; daughter, Suzanne Orban of Crofton, MD; and son, Philip Morin of California. A Mass and burial will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: SPCA at 1815 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. Arrangements by Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. Online condolences may be made at



