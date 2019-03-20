On March 17, 2019 Reginald Saunders passed away peacefully at Crofton Care & Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. He was comforted by his wife and family. Reg was born in Brighton, England on February 6, 1925, the fourth child of Frank and Ethel (Norris) Saunders. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Frank and Jim, and two sisters, Doris and Rose. Reg was a veteran of World War II. At fifteen he joined the Home Guard. When he turned eighteen in February of 1943, he enlisted in the British Royal Marines and served throughout the war. Sgt. Saunders participated in special operations night raids in German-occupied France, disembarking from submarines, rowing to shore and eliminating strategic targets. After the war he went to Germany where he worked as a printer for the military paper known as Stars & Stripes. While there he met his wife, Dorothy, who was working for the US Army in special services. In 1956 he came to the U.S. and he and Dorothy married in Milford, Mass. In 1961 Reg started working as a printer in Washington, D.C. The family moved to Bowie where they resided for fifty-five years. He was an avid gardener and had a keen interest in photography. He also enjoyed sailing and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy; four children, Nancy Cross of Monrovia, MD, Catherine Bobby (Steve) of Dunkirk, MD, Frank Saunders (Linda) of Huntingtown, MD and Joan Scamurra (Jim) of Crofton, MD and fourteen grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11am to 12pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD followed by a memorial service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403 or to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD, 21122. Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019