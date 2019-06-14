Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald Zabiegalski Sr.. View Sign Service Information Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

Reginald Zabiegalski Sr. Reginald [Reg] Joseph Zabiegalski Sr. of Severna Park, MD went to be with the Lord as a result of recent health issues on June 10, 2019. Reg is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marie Zabiegalski, sons Nick, Reg Jr. and Ron Zabiegalski, daughter Lisa Cook, seven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Reg is survived by his sister, Norma Johnson of Nanticoke, PA. Reg was born in Nanticoke, PA to Narcis and Catherine Zabiegalski. Reg and Marie were married August, 9, 1958 in Glen Lyon, PA. Reg enlisted in the US Air Force in 1954 as an analyst stationed in Alaska and Maryland. Following active duty, Reg was employed by the US Department of Defense, Fort George G. Meade, MD. Reg received a degree from the University of Maryland, College Park in 1973 and retired from civilian service in 1990 after 40 years of employment. Reg was a graduate of the US Army War College, Carlyle Barracks, PA. Hobbies included outdoor water activities, collecting stamps and rare coins, watching professional football and Western movies. Reg coached little league sports and High School football. We invite you to a viewing will be held at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146 from 1-4 pm on Sunday, June 16, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Chesapeake Church 8325 Ventnor Rd Pasadena, MD 21122. The interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, MD. A Special Thanks to the staff at Annapolis General Hospital and Genesis Rehab Center for the care provided over the past 30 days. Online condolences may be made at

Reginald Zabiegalski Sr. Reginald [Reg] Joseph Zabiegalski Sr. of Severna Park, MD went to be with the Lord as a result of recent health issues on June 10, 2019. Reg is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marie Zabiegalski, sons Nick, Reg Jr. and Ron Zabiegalski, daughter Lisa Cook, seven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Reg is survived by his sister, Norma Johnson of Nanticoke, PA. Reg was born in Nanticoke, PA to Narcis and Catherine Zabiegalski. Reg and Marie were married August, 9, 1958 in Glen Lyon, PA. Reg enlisted in the US Air Force in 1954 as an analyst stationed in Alaska and Maryland. Following active duty, Reg was employed by the US Department of Defense, Fort George G. Meade, MD. Reg received a degree from the University of Maryland, College Park in 1973 and retired from civilian service in 1990 after 40 years of employment. Reg was a graduate of the US Army War College, Carlyle Barracks, PA. Hobbies included outdoor water activities, collecting stamps and rare coins, watching professional football and Western movies. Reg coached little league sports and High School football. We invite you to a viewing will be held at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146 from 1-4 pm on Sunday, June 16, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Chesapeake Church 8325 Ventnor Rd Pasadena, MD 21122. The interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, MD. A Special Thanks to the staff at Annapolis General Hospital and Genesis Rehab Center for the care provided over the past 30 days. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close