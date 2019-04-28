Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rex S. Caldwell, III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rex S. Caldwell, III of Annapolis, MD passed away on 1/27/2019. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy " Dottie" (Woelfel) Caldwell and his sister Kathleen "Kathy" Caldwell-Lombardi. He is predeceased by his father, Rex S. Caldwell, Jr. He is lovingly remembered by his brother-in-law Carl Lombardi, his godson and nephew, Jacob "Jake" Lombardi and his niece Cayla Lombardi.



Rex was born in Annapolis Maryland. A better childhood could not have been enjoyed growing up on Murray Avenue amongst the 10 Goetzke kids. As a graduate of Annapolis High School, his "Panther Pride" resonated when Rex's uncashed check for a ticket to attend his upcoming 1979 Annapolis High School class reunion was received back along with a kind note. The check was dated 12/31/2018 just weeks before the event and his passing. In spirit, Rex was there.



Rex's pride and support continued into his University of Maryland college years. An avid lacrosse Terp fan, Rex would spar and jest with the likes of John Hammond and Rex's sister Kathy-both Johns Hopkins alumni-Maryland's nemesis. Rex will surely be watching the upcoming games.



Rex's pride and support surpassed collegiate levels. An ardent Ravens fan, he was proud of his PSL acquisition and a loyal season ticket holder. He shared these gifts with his friends.



Rex graduated from the University of Baltimore law school and continued his financial support for his alma mater. Rex clerked for the Dorchester County Circuit Court and continued as an Assistant State's Attorney there. He returned to Annapolis and entered private practice-sharing the courtroom with his uncle "Bucky"-George B. Woelfel, Jr. Rex handled real property and business law and earned the respect of his peers. He served on several committees including the City of Annapolis Ethics Board.



Rex's greatest joy and pride came from his many formed friendships and his love and devotion to his family. A friend of Rex's became a friend of his mother's. It was a "package deal". An easy acceptance given the likability of both. On behalf of Rex, "Dottie" and Kathy , we wish to express our sincerest gratitude to all of Rex's dear friends, who have supported Rex and his family through your friendships, hospital and home visits, dinners, memorials, drives to and from the train station and all the ways that you have helped and honored Rex's memory. To John and Colin Dowling, JR, Sandra Woelfel, "Peanut" and all supporters, thank you for the "Celebration of his Life". Rex S. Caldwell, III of Annapolis, MD passed away on 1/27/2019. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy " Dottie" (Woelfel) Caldwell and his sister Kathleen "Kathy" Caldwell-Lombardi. He is predeceased by his father, Rex S. Caldwell, Jr. He is lovingly remembered by his brother-in-law Carl Lombardi, his godson and nephew, Jacob "Jake" Lombardi and his niece Cayla Lombardi.Rex was born in Annapolis Maryland. A better childhood could not have been enjoyed growing up on Murray Avenue amongst the 10 Goetzke kids. As a graduate of Annapolis High School, his "Panther Pride" resonated when Rex's uncashed check for a ticket to attend his upcoming 1979 Annapolis High School class reunion was received back along with a kind note. The check was dated 12/31/2018 just weeks before the event and his passing. In spirit, Rex was there.Rex's pride and support continued into his University of Maryland college years. An avid lacrosse Terp fan, Rex would spar and jest with the likes of John Hammond and Rex's sister Kathy-both Johns Hopkins alumni-Maryland's nemesis. Rex will surely be watching the upcoming games.Rex's pride and support surpassed collegiate levels. An ardent Ravens fan, he was proud of his PSL acquisition and a loyal season ticket holder. He shared these gifts with his friends.Rex graduated from the University of Baltimore law school and continued his financial support for his alma mater. Rex clerked for the Dorchester County Circuit Court and continued as an Assistant State's Attorney there. He returned to Annapolis and entered private practice-sharing the courtroom with his uncle "Bucky"-George B. Woelfel, Jr. Rex handled real property and business law and earned the respect of his peers. He served on several committees including the City of Annapolis Ethics Board.Rex's greatest joy and pride came from his many formed friendships and his love and devotion to his family. A friend of Rex's became a friend of his mother's. It was a "package deal". An easy acceptance given the likability of both. On behalf of Rex, "Dottie" and Kathy , we wish to express our sincerest gratitude to all of Rex's dear friends, who have supported Rex and his family through your friendships, hospital and home visits, dinners, memorials, drives to and from the train station and all the ways that you have helped and honored Rex's memory. To John and Colin Dowling, JR, Sandra Woelfel, "Peanut" and all supporters, thank you for the "Celebration of his Life". Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close