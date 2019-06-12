Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhoda Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rhoda Ann Miller, 78, of Annapolis, died peacefully on June 9, 2019, from ongoing health complications of diabetes and heart disease. Born in Calumet City, Illinois, October 15, 1940, from Rudolph Leopold Milasich, Father; and Estelle Hojka-Milasich, Mother. Rhoda is survived by her husband James C. Miller. Married December 27, 1968, they just celebrated their 50th anniversary. Also surviving are daughters Ann L. Miller and Liz A. Miller; and Rhoda's Brothers, Kurt and Rudi Milasich.After graduating from Northern Illinois University, Rhoda relocated to Annapolis, and has been a resident for over 50 years.Enjoying a 30 year career with the Anne Arundel School System, Rhoda first joined as an English teacher for Annapolis (Jr. High) Middle School, and later became an administrative secretary for the school.After retirement, Rhoda enjoyed many hobbies with a cause. She knitted baby hats and blankets for the hospital and Chrysalis House. Quilting being her favorite hobby, she has made memory quilts and comfort quilts for patients in need, baby books, and and bags for new mothers. She was a member of the Annapolis Quilt Guild, and, living a full life to the end, was last seen enjoying herself at the quilt show this past Saturday. Rhoda enjoyed reading on her Nook, dining out, gardening, the company of family and friends, and her dog, "Churchill", a Lahasapoo. A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday June 14, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Hardesty Funeral Home, 12 Ridgley Ave. Annapolis, MD 21401.

