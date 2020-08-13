November 20, 1947 –July 23, 2020 Rick Holmes, 72, of Bowie, MD, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. He was born in Washington, DC, a graduate of Surrattsville High School, and a proud Marine who earned the distinction as Honor Graduate after basic training. He married his beloved wife of 51 years, Bea Streilein Holmes, in 1968 and had two daughters Susan Perry and Beth Acosta, whom he loved. Rick was a well respected Property Line Surveyor, owning Precision Surveying and Consulting Services, Inc. Rick was preceded in death by his parents Richard A. Holmes, Sr. and Daisy Joyce Floyd Holmes and his brother Robert Michael Holmes, Sr. He is survived by his wife, daughters, four grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and sister Sandra Beeson. Friends and colleagues remember him as a genial, hard-working man. His family misses his presence, cherishes his memory, and rejoices in the fact that they will see him again in heaven.



