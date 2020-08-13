1/1
Richard Albert Holmes Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 20, 1947 –July 23, 2020 Rick Holmes, 72, of Bowie, MD, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020. He was born in Washington, DC, a graduate of Surrattsville High School, and a proud Marine who earned the distinction as Honor Graduate after basic training. He married his beloved wife of 51 years, Bea Streilein Holmes, in 1968 and had two daughters Susan Perry and Beth Acosta, whom he loved. Rick was a well respected Property Line Surveyor, owning Precision Surveying and Consulting Services, Inc. Rick was preceded in death by his parents Richard A. Holmes, Sr. and Daisy Joyce Floyd Holmes and his brother Robert Michael Holmes, Sr. He is survived by his wife, daughters, four grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and sister Sandra Beeson. Friends and colleagues remember him as a genial, hard-working man. His family misses his presence, cherishes his memory, and rejoices in the fact that they will see him again in heaven.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved