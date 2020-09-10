1/1
Richard Berry
1932 - 2020
Mr. Richard Marshall Berry of Dagsboro, Bay Colony, DE, and formerly of Babbitt Lane, Bowie, MD, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born in Murray, Kentucky on June 21, 1932. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, September, 18, 2020, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriot's Way; Millsboro, Delaware 19966. Cards and flowers may be sent to the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, DE, 19966.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Service
01:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro
211 S. Washington St
Millsboro, DE 19966
302-934-7842
