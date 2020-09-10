Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Richard Marshall Berry of Dagsboro, Bay Colony, DE, and formerly of Babbitt Lane, Bowie, MD, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born in Murray, Kentucky on June 21, 1932. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, September, 18, 2020, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriot's Way; Millsboro, Delaware 19966. Cards and flowers may be sent to the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, DE, 19966.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store