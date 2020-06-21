Richard Carlysle Brightwell, 71, of Annapolis, MD passed away on June 11, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 21, 1948 to Woodrow and Lois Brightwell in Roanoke, Virginia and was raised in Annapolis and Cape St. Claire. He attended Severna Park High School, then went on to Anne Arundel Community College and the University of Maryland. Richard worked as a computer scientist for the Computer Science Corporation, the Goddard Space Flight Center and IBM. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan who enjoyed fishing, reading, watching movies, eating and growing his own tomatoes, playing cards and playing pool. Richard was predeceased by his wife, Gina Brightwell whom he loved dearly. Together they enjoyed many travels around the world. He is survived by his sons, Jason Brightwell of Annapolis and Joshua Brightwell, his partner Lindsey and their daughter Ronan of Seattle, WA; his sister Patricia Weaver of Roanoke, VA; and his brother Henry Brightwell of Queenstown. A private interment will be held at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store